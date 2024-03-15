The inequality It is an issue that worries and occupies the governments of Latin America. In this regard, I remember an essay that I published many years ago about “The National Structure of Inequality” at a National Congress of Economists. Inequality and Poverty are univocal concepts: the levels of poverty of the subcontinent gave rise, among other things, to the emergence of ALPRO in the sixties in order to provide the population of Latin America with improvements in health, improve the population's access to education, housing, control inflation (the thief white glove), improve agricultural productivity, etc.

Latin America and the Caribbeanis a region rich in biodiversity, water and natural resources, but it has also been a space for inequality. There has been progress of course, but we continue to be a region with deep inequalities and that is a trigger for social movements that seek only to survive in the midst of poverty. Migration is a phenomenon derived from poverty.

When the World Bank was directed by Robert Mac Namara -1968 to 1981-, the so-called basic needs approach was designed, based on an analysis of the problems and decisions on solutions, encouraging a greater amount of loans in the region, which caused many governments to use loans incorrectly.

However, at the regional level there has been progress: according to ECLAC, inequality was reduced 4.9% from 2010 to 2020. Then there was a decrease due to the health crisis. The Covid-19 pandemic was a challenge for society and the world economy, as indicated by ECLAC, which showed the impact that this event had on regional inequality. (“Social Panorama of Latin America and the Caribbean)”.

One of the data that this publication shows is that the region for 20 years has been where the most advances in education have existed, favoring groups historically excluded from education to access it and be able to complete their studies; However, it was also the one that did not have in-person classes for the longest time, which led to poor training of students in the region.

In the area of ​​extreme poverty, the study indicates that the region had an accelerated pace of poverty reduction in 2002, and a subsequent deceleration in 2010; Furthermore, since 2017 there has been stagnation in poverty until 2020, where the outbreak of the global health crisis had consequences on the economy and the consequent impact on the population of the region. It is also noted that, in 2021, poverty and extreme poverty affected age groups differently; Firstly, it affected girls, boys and adolescents, almost three times more than the population aged 65 and over.

In that understanding, even during the most critical period of confinement and economic closure, the SAIs continued with our constitutional and legal mandate to supervise public resources. At the ASF we resented it at the time and in three months we returned to face-to-face work.

Work such as that carried out by ECLAC gives us a diagnosis of the social situation in Latin America on the issue of inequality and how the work of SAIs serves to ensure that policies that seek to reduce inequality and promote inclusion are effective, in addition to Ensure that public resources are invested correctly.

OLACEFS and INTOSAI have promoted the use of coordinated audits for different topics, instruments that allow governments to communicate whether the policies they have implemented have had a positive impact on the population.

