(Reuters) – The “Silk” superheroine will soon arrive on streaming platforms MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video in a television series inspired by Sony Pictures’ Marvel universe of characters, Amazon announced today. Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed for this first part of a multi-series deal between Amazon and Sony.

“Silk Web: Spider Society,” created by the team responsible for the Oscar-winning animation “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” premieres in the United States on cable channel MGM+, owned by MGM, next year. The series will be distributed globally by Prime Video in over 240 countries.

The story follows Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Spider-Man, Peter Parker, as she escapes prison and searches for her missing family on her journey to becoming a superhero.

Angela Kang, the Korean-American writer and producer of “The Walking Dead,” will serve as showrunner for the new series. She developed the series with “Spider-Verse” producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, who will executive produce “Silk Web.”

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski)