new Delhi: Corona has changed the way everyone lives. During the lockdown, we learned and understood many things that no one had ever encountered. A major change in the lockdown was for children whose schools were closed and children who were busy in sports were imprisoned inside the walls of the house. The story of the comic book ‘Go Corona Go’ revolves around this same children’s experience, their fears about Corona and the answers to their questions. Journalist Alka Barbele, who lives in Delhi, has written this comic book. The superhero of its story is a robot ‘Veera’ who together with 5 children eradicates the corona virus.

Will be the first comic book in the country whose superhero is based on Corona

Talking about the story and characters of the comic book, Alka says that this will be the first such comic book in the country based on the superhero Corona virus and which will work on child mental awareness. Our comic book superhero is ‘Veera’ who along with 5 school children goes out to save the whole world from Corona. Its main character is a child whose name is Adi. Her parents are doctors and scientists. Adi’s father made a robot named Veera and gave it to him and said that whenever the time comes, you have to use it. This is a robot in which everything is inbuilt. Earlier children used to read a comic book in their free time, and then there was a habit of reading from it. But now after the social media mobile tab comes, this habit is over. Therefore, I also had a special objective that children who are in homes should develop their reading habits. Along with this, he should be aware and the fear that is in his mind will reduce the super hero of this story by becoming his friend.

The idea of ​​writing a comic book came to tell stories

Alka says that I used to go to job in lockdown. When the children came back home, the children of the society were quite scared. There are small houses in Delhi, children do not have a place to play, they cannot go out. Irritation was also coming from the children. Hearing questions related to children’s corona, I felt that I should also do something for children. I used to tell the story of fictional superheroes to the children of the neighborhood. It was through those stories that the story of my comic book was decided. The plot of this entire story had developed after narrating the story to the children of the neighborhood and had written the story within 3 to 4 days. After writing the story many people spoke for designing. I got a very good response, it took 3 to 4 months to design the caricature to get all the things fixed because caricature design is very difficult according to the character. Due to the lockdown, all the conversations were also on the phone, so everything was very difficult.

This comic makes child education and mental health aware

According to Alka, the situation that is present in the whole world is the most pressing thing in it, it is the corona. Little children do not know much about corona virus but they are scared. The biggest problem we faced during the lockdown was to make the children aware of the tax for the corona. The elder was understanding what is social distancing, what is sanitization. But children have to explain about this. My entire book is about child education and children’s mental health. There are many things for the elders for their entertainment but no one paid attention to the children. My main objective is that children should be entertained and educated by reading this comic.

‘Go Corona Go’ comic book has been published by Yash Publication. Its pre-order is available on online platforms like Amazon Flipkart. Pre-booking of 500 more copies has been done online now. From Sunday, its printed book will also be available at all book houses and railway stations etc. in Delhi. According to Alka, the Goa government has shown a lot of interest in this comic book and has just ordered 200 copies as a sample order. Apart from this, talks are also going on with the Government of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He says that it is our endeavor that this comic book be taught to children as a syllabus for school education and mental health education.

