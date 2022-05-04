Mitsunori Takaboshi, a 29 year old Japanese driver engaged in the championship SuperGT, he was faced with one of the worst scenarios for those behind the wheel. During an overtaking maneuver – second in a three-man train – he was unable to avoid a car that was moving slowly on the straight to facilitate an overtaking maneuver. If the leader of the race Sekiguchi avoided the lapped at the last moment, the same was not able to do Takaboshi, who collided with the car on the right and hit the barriers at 297 km / hending up bouncing on the track, always on the straight, with the car completely destroyed.

Spectators with bated breath, then reassured by GTA President Masaaki Bandoh, who confirmed that Mitsunori Takaboshi is fine, has no fractures, but was transported to the Medical Center for further check-up.

Huge crash in #SuperGT today. I hope driver is OK. pic.twitter.com/aLg34lZfRw – Kuzmin (@thekuzmin) May 4, 2022