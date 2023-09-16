Supergiant Games has announced plans to launch Hades 2 as early access next year. Although the exact date, price and system requirements will be confirmed closer to the time, the game will debut in Steam and in the Epic Games Store in the second quarter of 2024.

The launch as early access will be preceded by a technical test, also planned for the second quarter of 2024.

“It will contain much less content than what is planned for release in early access and will likely be limited to only a relatively small subset of players who express interest in participating,” Supergiant said.

Following the launch in early access, the studio plans to add the rest of the game’s main content and refine what is already present in a series of updates.

“The story will expand with each update, as we introduce more characters and deepen relationships with existing ones,” he said. “This process will culminate in our v1.0 release, which will include the conclusion of the story and any other finishing touches. “We still don’t know exactly how long it will take us to get to v1.0 of Hades II, since our experience developing in early access has taught us (among many things) to expect the unexpected. For now, our focus is on continuing to build core content – ​​environments, characters, weapons, Blessings, story events, music, and more – as we prepare for our Technical Test and early access release.”

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I don’t like roguelikes, but Hades It is extremely addictive, without a doubt, the sequel is going to be something that attracts attention.