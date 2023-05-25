Almudena Pérez, who was José María García’s secretary for many years, recounts that in the office of the renowned sports journalist there was a safe where he kept the most important documents of his life, which to this day remains closed and only he knows the clue. Those memories and secrets have been kept in a warehouse for more than 20 years, until now. It is the impressive start of the documentary series SuperGarcía, which premieres on Monday, May 29 on Movistar Plus, and which narrates the career of one of the most important communicators in the entire history of Spain.

Charlie Arnaiz and Alberto Ortega, directors of the docuseries, manage to sit García again in front of a microphone, more than 20 years after he left the radio without saying goodbye to his listeners and after his 40-year profession. It is the second attempt by Movistar Plus to remember the story of someone whose arrival brought about a radical change in sports journalism. The first was ‘Kings of the Night’, the fiction starring Miki Esparbé and Javier Gutiérrez, in which they staged the rivalry between ‘Butano’ and José Ramón de la Morena. The two journalists did not like that story and its second season was even cancelled. The reality is that ‘SuperGarcía’ approaches everything that was experienced at that time in a more reliable and serious way.

And he does it with the power of having important testimonials, which point out all the virtues and defects of the former radio host. Already in its first chapter, the statements of important faces such as Mariano Rajoy, Iñaki Gabilondo, Arturo Pérez Reverte, Javier Ares, Alfredo Relaño, Juanma Castaño, Julio Pulido, Pedro Simón, Siro López, Roberto Gómez, Pipi Estrada, Pedro Ruiz, appear. Vicente del Bosque, Cristina Gallo, Agustín Castellote or Juan Antonio Alcalá.

“I needed my dose of Garcia”



“He was a dictator, he handled fear and threats,” says Alfredo Relaño, former director of ‘As’. “If you ask the number of victims that he has left around, they will tell you that he is the greatest villain and bastard in history,” says Juanma Castaño, presenter of ‘El Partidazo de Cope’. “Everyone would call Garcia, including the king,” journalist Julio Pulido also points out.

‘SuperGarcía’, with audio and images from the time, shows the enormous impact that García’s arrival had. In the first place, by modifying the sports information schemes with his arrival at Cadena Ser, introducing microphones on the benches, wireless ones in matches or talk shows in sports programs. He started out with ten minutes in the ‘Hour 25’ slot, but the success he had led him to extend that time and become a star. «Until García finished you did not fall asleep. I think he had something addictive. I went to the radio every night to listen to my dose. My dose of García”, explains the journalist Pedro Simón.

power and challenge



However, such aggressive journalism, in which he went with everything and against everyone, was never well seen in high places: “This man is a gulf”, “They have been made ministers of culture and sports because they got a tombola », «Judge those narrow-gauge executives, master managers in eating and drinking professors», were just some of their expressions in public.

García was able to get everyone to call Pablo Porta (RFEF president between 1975 and 1984) “Pablo, Pablito, Pablete”, even having an ironic song sung in his name. But most importantly, they ended up firing him from his position by revealing a controversial plot between the former president and his driver.

That impetus, that way of pulling everything off regardless of the consequences, ended up upsetting certain executives and senior political officials, which caused him to be fired from Cadena Ser and also during his time at RTVE. However, Garcia’s popularity was so great that he was able to redo himself over and over again.

This is what we try to show in the three chapters of ‘SuperGarcía’, exposing the immense relevance that García had, with his lights and shadows and, without a doubt, his controversial character. The first episode leaves you wanting more and with a powerful ending, in which the great competition between him and José Ramón de la Morena progresses. Sports and journalism lovers, and why not someone interested in the history of Spain, have a good product to consume.