Superfoods, some African fruits that are little known today have the potential to supplement unbalanced diets and reduce the risk of food deficiencies

Some fruits of African origin, currently unknown by the general public, could become new crops to focus on given their unexplored potential. Products used today only locally have proven to be able to supplement unbalanced diets and prevent nutritional deficiencies. This is the result of a study byUniversity of Johannesburg in South Africa.

The South African university has discovered high levels of amino acids and nutrients in 14 fruit species present only in Africa. The researchers may therefore have identified new ones superfoods.

The fruit of Pappea Capensis or Jacket Plum it is rich in lysine which helps the body fix calcium in the bones. The recommended daily dose of this amino acid is 12 mg per kg of body weight but 77 mg is contained in 100 g of fruit alone. There Manilkara Mochisiao or Lowveld Milkberry it is instead a fruit rich in carbohydrates (37% of 100 g of product for only 40 calories). L‘white olive produced byHalleria Lucida it then contains other concentrations of histidine (1.56 mg per 100 g), which helps to slow down cellular aging.

“The goal for the future is to study these fruits in more depth, in order to determine their potential,” says the professor Anna Moteeteehead of research.

