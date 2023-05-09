Dhe number of farms has been falling steadily for years. According to data from the State Statistical Office, 2,700 farmers in Hesse closed their farm gates forever between 2010 and 2020, and the total number of farms fell from 17,800 to 15,100. The search for ideas on how smaller farms in particular can survive in the future is all the more urgent. The Bickert family from Bruchenbrücken, a district of Friedberg, runs one of these smaller farms in the tenth generation. In order to make their business sustainable, they take an unusual approach: they rely on legumes.

Albert Bickert came up with the idea after a friend from Canada called him and told him about chickpea cultivation there. Bickert, who studied agricultural economics, quickly came up with the idea: If the peas grow there, why not here too? So in 2018 the family started growing so-called edible legumes – legumes that are intended for human consumption and not as animal feed.

Because valuable ingredients, such as a high protein content, make legumes a kind of superfood. In addition, the current trends towards vegetarian and vegan nutrition are increasing the demand for regionally produced edible legumes, which is an interesting niche market for many farmers. So also for the Bickert family. “In the first year we still harvested by hand,” remembers Constanze Bickert, Albert’s sister, who is responsible for marketing the products.



Confident: Constanze Bickert relies on legumes.

:



Image: Rosa Burczyk



They now know that legumes can also be harvested with combine harvesters. “When experienced people operate the machines,” says Katja Bickert, mother of Constanze and Albert and also a specialist. To learn more about cultivation, Albert, whose main job is advising farms, flew to Turkey. There they have the experience it takes to grow legumes successfully.







Chickpeas love hot summers

The Bickerts farm a total of almost 60 hectares of land, of which 18 hectares are now used to grow legumes, primarily light and dark chickpeas. The latter taste nuttier than the more common lighter counterpart and are often used for curries, less for the creamy processing into hummus. Wheat and sugar beets grow on the remaining area.

The fact that legumes are becoming more interesting for farmers in this country also has to do with climate change: Chickpeas are benefiting from ever hotter summers and less rain in the warmer months because they love exactly these conditions. The Bickert family now also offers the light and brown chickpeas online via a shop that is still to be expanded.

Their range also includes red emmer and black beans. They also offer black and brown as well as green lentils, which are also sold as peeled variants, then as red and yellow lentils. The peeling is also done on site. The Bickerts don’t have the same high-tech equipment at their disposal as the supermarkets. That’s why some of the husk is still found in her lentils, which “provides a bit more bite”, as Constanze Bickert says. In return, the customer also gets an authentic product from a local supplier. The Bickerts have also experimented with dry rice; this variety needs warmth to grow and not as much water as others. But they’ve since dropped the project, which isn’t to say they don’t want to try again in the future.