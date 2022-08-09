It’s official. Spain is experiencing the worst year of fires since the beginning of the century. The data from the Ministry of Ecological Transition corroborate what the extinction teams have been advancing for days. The hectares devastated by the fire in the first seven months far exceed the record for forest accidents of 2012. That year, which until today seemed unrepeatable, 12,000 fewer hectares were burned in Spain than between January 1 and July 31 last .

To appreciate the magnitude of this summer of fire, we must bear in mind that the 162,447 hectares officially devastated by the flames are more than three times the average area that burned in the previous ten years. In fact, quite possibly, it is a conservative estimate. Copernicus estimates that the fire has burned 237,000 hectares in Spain so far this year. Moreover, the EU scientific satellite system concludes that 40% of all the mountains and groves devastated this year by the flames on the continent are in our country.

But more worrying than the enormous forest area lost is that Spain is being consumed by superfires, by fire monsters of more than 500 hectares lit up by the conjunction of heat waves and the tinderboxes of undergrowth and dry bushes that they have become forests as a result of rural abandonment.

uncontrollable monsters



The most gloomy predictions and warnings of naturalists and ecologists are being fulfilled point by point. Few fires, but terrifying. Dozens of runaway and explosive forest fires, with an enormous heat output and dizzying speed of spread, which in a matter of minutes exceed the capacity of the extinguishing devices and which cannot be controlled for many days. Exactly what happened mid-afternoon on July 17 in Losacio, in the Sierra de Zamora. Lightning struck a dry and overgrown forest at 40 degree ambient temperature. In the first 60 minutes, 1,500 hectares burned. Three hours later there were 10,000. Five days later the fire stopped after engulfing 35,960 hectares. It is the largest fire on record.

The data leaves no doubt. In the last ten years, the average of superfires in Spain did not reach a dozen per year. In 2012, the worst year of the century to date, there were 21 forest fires of more than 500 hectares. This summer, marked by the most intense and longest heat wave in memory, with the hottest July in statistics, there have already been 37 macrofires, 42 if you count the five of the last week, not yet registered.

The jump is terrible and excessive. This summer, firefighting teams have faced four times more fire monsters than in the last decade. They are as many as those accumulated in the last five years together and twice as many as those that occurred in the devastating 2012.

There is a comparison that clearly visualizes the speed at which the number of superfires is growing. The average number of major claims in the last ten years was one for every 250 forest fires. The rate in 2022, much higher if only summer was taken into account, is one macrofire for every 59 fires. This leap explains why eight megafires have been registered in Spain since June 1, each with more than 10,000 hectares destroyed. Losacio stands out, for now unparalleled, and the adjoining Sierra de la Culebra, with 24,737 hectares, the fourth largest of the century. Only between the province of Zamora (where the previous two are located) and neighboring Galicia, more than 100,000 hectares have been burned this summer, half of what has burned in the entire country.

Environmental activists, who have been completely correct with their fears, warn again. Spain has one of the best extinguishing devices in the world, but its ability to deal with the new generation of fires, those fueled by climate change, has reached its peak, as is being shown. The only way to minimize the flares of thousands of hectares, by definition uncontrollable when they break out, is to prevent them from occurring. It is achieved, they say, by preventing the forests from being a powder keg –recovering grazing and forestry management that clear and clean them– and surrounding them with pastures and crops, which act as natural firebreaks.