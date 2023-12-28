The Antitrust imposes a huge fine on Facile Ristrutturare and Renovars for false online reviews and hidden costs

Antitrust fine of 4.5 million to Facile Ristrutturare and Renovars for unfair and deceptive commercial practices in the building renovation of residential properties. The Authority announced this, explaining that the companies had spread false reviews online. “Furthermore – we read – it emerged that in some cases they applied a hidden cost in case of reduced VAT to 10%, instead of 22%”.

READ ALSO: The Prato Prosecutor's Office opens an investigation into the Ferragni-Balocco pandoro

The provision, explains the Competition and Market Authority, concerns, first of all, the dissemination – on online review platforms Trustpilot and Opinioni.it – of non-authentic positive reviews because they can be traced back to the collaborators of Facile Ristrutturare, and of the message “98% satisfied customers”, a false result to accredit a higher level of customer satisfaction than the real one in relation to the services offered. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that Easy to Renovate applies a hidden cost to consumers in the case of VAT reduced at 10%, instead of 22%, when the finishing materials for renovations are purchased by them through Facile Ristrutturare and from its partner suppliers.

According to the Authority, Facile Ristrutturare and Renovars have violated articles 20, 21 and 22 of the Consumer Code for the online dissemination of inauthentic reviews and false data on the percentage of customers satisfied with the services offered and for failure to control the activities of its collaborators. Furthermore, the application of a hidden cost in the case of purchasing materials for renovations through Facile Ristrutturare with reduced VAT, in addition to being contrary to professional diligence, can mislead consumers regarding the price of finishing materials for renovation and/or on how it is calculated. Furthermore, it is a significant cost item for the consumer's economic choice.

Subscribe to the newsletter

