No 6 or 5+ in today’s Superenalotto draw, Tuesday 9 July 2024. The first draw of the week does not record ‘record’ scores. We return to play on Thursday 11 July for the second weekly appointment. The estimated jackpot for the next draw available to the 6 is 46,700,000.

How much does a betting slip cost?

The minimum bet slip in the SuperEnalotto competition includes 1 column (1 combination of 6 numbers). The maximum bet instead includes 27,132 columns and can be implemented with the carat systems, in which individual shares are available for 5 euros, with the participation of a high number of players who are entitled to a share of any winnings. In each bet slip, each combination costs 1 euro. The option to add the Superstar number costs 0.50 cents.

The minimum bet on the betting slip is 1 column, which with Superstar costs 1.5 euros. If you play more columns, just multiply the number of columns by 1.5 to find out how much the bet costs overall.

What are the winning scores?

SuperEnalotto is won with scores from 2 to 6, including 5+. The amount of prizes is also linked to the overall jackpot. Generally speaking:

– with 2 numbers guessed, you win approximately 5 euros;

– with 3 numbers guessed, you win approximately 25 euros;

– with 4 numbers guessed, you win approximately 300 euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed, you win approximately 32 thousand euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed + 1 you win approximately 620 thousand euros.

How to check your winnings

You can check any winnings through the SuperEnalotto App. To check any cards played in the past and not verified, an archive with the numbers and prizes of the last 30 draws is available online.

The Winning Combination

The winning numbers of today’s draw, July 9, 2024:: 8, 26, 32, 34, 53, 58, Jolly Number 25, Superstar 78.