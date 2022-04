The numbers of today’s Superenalotto winning draw, April 9, 2022. No ‘6’ or ‘5 + 1’ in today’s draw. Here is the winning combination: 2, 22, 27, 42, 52, 89. Jolly number: 36. Superstar number: 19.

Excerpts, however, fourteen ‘5’ from 17,899 euros each. The jackpot for the next competition rises to € 186.6 million.