The numbers of the winning draw of the Superenalotto today, April 7, 2022. No ‘6’ nor ‘5 + 1’. Here is the winning combination: 11 – 20 – 42 – 43 – 51 – 86. Joker number: 71. Superstar number: 87. Extracted, however, five ‘5’ for over 41 thousand euros each. The jackpot for the next contest rises to 185.3 million.