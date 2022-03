The numbers of today’s Superenalotto winning draw, Saturday 26 March 2022. No ‘6’ or ‘5 + 1’ at tonight’s Superenalotto-Superstar competition. The winning combination is: 22, 38, 74, 81, 84, 89. Jolly number 72 and SuperStar number 45. Hit 5 ‘5’ points for a unitary fee of € 49,582.14. The estimated jackpot for the next ‘6’ available competition is € 179,100,000.