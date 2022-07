The numbers of the winning draw of the Superenalotto competition today, 23 July 2022. The numbers of the combination: 29, 32, 46, 56, 66, 90. Jolly number: 21. Superstar number: 89.

No ‘6’ nor ‘5 + 1’ in today’s Superenalotto competition. Ten ‘5s’ have been created that win € 26,984 each. The jackpot available to ‘6’ for the next competition rises to 243.6 million euros.