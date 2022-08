The numbers of today’s winning draw, 13 August 2022, in the Superenalotto competition. This is the winning combination: 8-49-62-65-83-88. Jolly number: 45. Superstar: 64. No ‘6’ or ‘5+’ in today’s Superenalotto competition. At the next draw, the jackpot available to the ‘6’ will be 254,800,000.00 euros.