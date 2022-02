The numbers of today’s Superenalotto winning draw, Tuesday 8 February 2022: 36, 38, 57, 62, 64, 81. Jolly: 68. Superstar: 28.

No 6 nor 5 + 1, however, eight ‘5s’ were centered, winning € 26,010 each. The jackpot available to ‘6’ for the next competition rises to 154 million euros.