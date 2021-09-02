No ‘6’ in the Superenalotto competition today Thursday 2 September. However, a 5 was made that wins 43,732.32. The Jackpot available to 6 points for the next competition is estimated at € 76,200,000.00. The winning combination is: 5, 15, 39, 72, 76, 80. Joker number: 12. Superstar number: 6.