The numbers of the winning SuperEnalotto draw today, 5 August 2023. Here is the winning combination: 7, 9, 17, 18, 47, 81. Jokers: 61. SuperStars: 20. No ‘6’ or ‘5+1’ in today’s competition. Seventeen ‘5’s were made, each winning €11,798. The jackpot available to the ‘6’ for the next competition rises to 37.4 million euros.