No '6' nor '5+1' in today's Superenalotto draw, 5 April 2024. Three '5's worth 43,476.99 euros each were hit. The jackpot for the next competition rises to 86,200,000 euros. The last draw of the week is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday 6 April 2024.

Columns and coupons, how much it costs to play

The most basic betting slip in the SuperEnalotto competition has 1 column (1 combination of 6 numbers). The maximum bet, however, includes 27,132 columns and can be implemented with carat systems, in which single odds are available for 5 euros, with the participation of a large number of players who are entitled to a share of any winnings. On each ticket, each combination costs 1 euro. The option to add the Superstar number costs 0.50 cents.

The minimum bet on the ticket is 1 column which with Superstar therefore costs 1.5 euros. If you play multiple columns, simply multiply the number of columns by 1.5 to find out how much the game costs overall.

How many points do you need to win?

At SuperEnalotto you win with scores from 2 to 6, including 5+. The size of the prizes is also linked to the overall jackpot. In general:

– with 2 numbers guessed, you win approximately 5 euros;

– with 3 numbers guessed, you win approximately 25 euros;

– with 4 numbers guessed, you win approximately 300 euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed, you win approximately 32 thousand euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed + 1 you win approximately 620 thousand euros.

How do I check if I have won?

It is possible to check any winnings through the SuperEnalotto App. To check any slips played in the past and not verified, it is an archive is available online with the numbers and prizes of the last 30 draws.

The winning combination of April 5, 2024

The winning combination of today's Superenalotto competition has been drawn: 23, 40, 42, 60, 62, 63. Wild Number: 26. SuperStar Number: 80.