The numbers of the winning Superenalotto draw today, 30 March 2023. No ‘six’ hit. The winning combination of the competition, number 38, is: 21, 29, 30, 43, 46, 63 Jolly number 77 and Superstar number 54. However, three ‘5’ points have been achieved, with the lucky winners taking home 73,297 45 euros each, reports agipronews, also noting three ‘4 stars’ of 50,391 each.