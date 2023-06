THE numbers of the winning Superenalotto draw today, 3 June 2023: 27, 39, 56, 58, 63, 64 number Jolly 55 and SuperStar 38. Hit 5 ‘5’ points worth 47.453 euros each and a ‘4 star’ worth 38.125 euros. No ‘6’ was made in the third and final SuperEnalotto draw of the week and the Jackpot rose to €40.4 million.

The last “6” worth 73.8 million euros was achieved on 25 March 2023 thanks to an online bet.