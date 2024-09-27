No ‘6’ nor ‘5+1’ in today’s SuperEnalotto competition, Friday 27 September 2024. Instead, three hundred and ten ‘4’s were made, each winning 558.69 euros. The jackpot for the next competition rises to 81.8 million euros. We return to play tomorrow, Saturday 28 September, with the last weekly and monthly competition of September.

SuperEnalotto winning scores

At SuperEnalotto you win with scores from 2 to 6, including 5+. The size of the prizes is also linked to the overall jackpot. In general:

– with 2 numbers guessed, you win approximately 5 euros;

– with 3 numbers guessed, you win approximately 25 euros;

– with 4 numbers guessed, you win approximately 300 euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed, you win approximately 32 thousand euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed + 1 you win approximately 620 thousand euros.

How to find out if you won

It is possible to check any winnings through the SuperEnalotto App. To check any slips played in the past and not verified, an archive with the numbers and prizes of the last 30 draws is available online.

How much does a ticket cost

The minimum ticket in the SuperEnalotto competition includes one column (1 combination of 6 numbers). The maximum bet, however, includes 27,132 columns and can be implemented with carat systems, in which single odds are available for 5 euros, with the participation of a large number of players who are entitled to a share of any winnings. On each ticket, each combination costs 1 euro. The option to add the Superstar number costs 0.50 cents.

Today’s winning combination

The winning combination of today’s Superenalotto competition: 4, 14, 42, 46, 53, 60. Jolly Number: 31. SuperStar Number: 85.