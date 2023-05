The numbers of today’s Superenalotto winning draw, 27 May 2023: 12 41 64 78 79 88. Jolly: 58. SuperStar: 86. No ‘6’ or ‘5+1’ in today’s Superenalotto competition. Six ‘5’s were made, each winning €41,536. The jackpot available to the ‘6’ for the next competition rises to 37.5 million euros.