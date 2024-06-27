No ‘6’ nor ‘5+1’ in today’s Superenalotto draw, 27 June 2024. Instead, three ‘5’s were made, winning 57,260.88 euros each. The jackpot for the next competition rises to 41.1 million euros. We return to play tomorrow, Friday 28 June, for the penultimate draw of the week.

How much does a ticket cost

The minimum ticket in the SuperEnalotto competition includes 1 column (1 combination of 6 numbers). The maximum bet, however, includes 27,132 columns and can be implemented with carat systems, in which single odds are available for 5 euros, with the participation of a large number of players who are entitled to a share of any winnings. On each ticket, each combination costs 1 euro. The option to add the Superstar number costs 0.50 cents.

The minimum bet on the ticket is 1 column which with Superstar therefore costs 1.5 euros. If you play multiple columns, simply multiply the number of columns by 1.5 to find out how much the game costs overall.

What are the winning scores

SuperEnalotto is won with scores from 2 to 6, including 5+. The amount of prizes is also linked to the overall jackpot. Generally speaking:

– with 2 numbers guessed, you win approximately 5 euros;

– with 3 numbers guessed, you win approximately 25 euros;

– with 4 numbers guessed, you win approximately 300 euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed, you win approximately 32 thousand euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed + 1 you win approximately 620 thousand euros.

How to check your winnings

It is possible to check any winnings through the SuperEnalotto App. To check any slips played in the past and not verified, an archive with the numbers and prizes of the last 30 draws is available online.

The Winning Combination

The winning combination of today’s Superenalotto competition: 13, 28, 63, 76, 80, 85. Jolly Number: 21. SuperStar Number: 54.