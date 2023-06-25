The numbers of the winning Superenalotto draw today, 24 June 2023. No ‘6’ but two ‘5’s centered. This is the winning combination: 1-21-32-35-59-86. Jolly number: 38. Superstar: 6. The Jackpot rises to 18 million euros

In today’s competition, reports Agipronews, there are two ‘5’ points: the first was centered in Corvino San Quirico (PV) at the Edicola del Sole in via Emilia 48; the second went to Lissone (MB), at the Pozzi Maria Rosa store in via Assunta 13, with the lucky winners taking home 121,933.73 euros each.

The last “6” worth 42.4 million euros was achieved on 10 June in Teramo.