The numbers of today’s Superenalotto winning draw, 21 March 2023. No ‘6’ or ‘5+1’ in the draw. Here is the winning combination: 10 – 15 – 16 – 30 – 36 – 71. Jolly number: 59. Superstar number: 63. Instead, hit eight ‘5’s of 30 thousand euros each. The jackpot for the next draw rises to 72.5 million.