The numbers of today’s Superenalotto winning draw, 20 June 2023. No ‘6’ but two ‘5’s of over 103 thousand euros each, one in San Martino di Lupari, in the province of Padua, and another in Ascoli Piceno. Here is the winning combination: 7 – 42 – 56 – 69 – 74 – 76. Joker number: 45. Superstar number: 4. The jackpot for the next competition rises to 15.8 million euros.