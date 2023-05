The numbers of the winning Superenalotto draw today, 2 May 2023. Here is the winning combination: 17 – 43 – 60 – 71 – 86 – 88. Jolly number: 16. Superstar number: 49. No ‘6’ or ‘5+’ 1′ in today’s draw. Focused, however, are six ‘5’ for over 34 thousand euros each. The jackpot for the next contest rises to 25.5 million.