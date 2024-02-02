A 5 worth over 128 thousand euros was hit in today's Superenalotto competition, 2 February 2024. The win was obtained with a ticket played online. The hunt for prizes relating to 5+ and 6 continues: tomorrow, Saturday 3 February 2024, the last weekly draw with the coupons aiming to find the winning combination

How much does it cost to play a ticket

The minimum ticket in the SuperEnalotto competition includes 1 column (1 combination of 6 numbers). The maximum bet, however, includes 27,132 columns and can be implemented with carat systems, in which single odds are available for 5 euros, with the participation of a large number of players who are entitled to a share of any winnings. On each ticket, each combination costs 1 euro. The option to add the Superstar number costs 0.50 cents.

The minimum bet on the ticket is 1 column which with Superstar therefore costs 1.5 euros. If you play multiple columns, simply multiply the number of columns by 1.5 to find out how much the game costs overall.

How to win and what the prizes are

At SuperEnalotto you win with scores from 2 to 6, including 5+. The size of the prizes is also linked to the overall jackpot. In general:

– with 2 numbers guessed, you win approximately 5 euros;

– with 3 numbers guessed, you win approximately 25 euros;

– with 4 numbers guessed, you win approximately 300 euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed, you win approximately 32 thousand euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed + 1 you win approximately 620 thousand euros.

How to check if a ticket has won

It is possible to check any winnings through the SuperEnalotto App. To check any slips played in the past and not verified, an archive with the numbers and prizes of the last 30 draws is available online.

The winning combination of February 2, 2024

No '6' nor '5+1' in today's Superenalotto draw. Here is the winning combination: 2, 35, 38, 44, 68, 83. Jolly number: 50. Superstar number: 73. Instead, a '5' worth 128,547 euros was hit. The winning ticket was played online. The jackpot for the next contest rises to 55.5 million.