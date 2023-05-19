The numbers of the winning Superenalotto draw today, 18 May 2023. No ‘6’ and the Jackpot rises to 33.3 million euros.

This is the winning combination: 5-16-35-63-69-77 Jolly number 29. Superstar: 3.

However, in today’s competition, reports Agipronews, two ‘5’ points worth 105,541.53 euros each were achieved: the first in Bergamo, at the Mazzoleni tobacconist’s in Via Camozzi 5254, and the other in Bari, at the Sisal N Rivendita 166 in Via Olbia 7. Also worth mentioning are two ‘4 stars’ at 41,966 euros each.