The numbers of today’s SuperEnalotto winning draw, 18 February 2023. No 6 or ‘5+1’ in today’s SuperEnalotto competition. This is the winning combination: 22, 46, 52, 57, 65, 72. Jolly number: 31. Superstar number: 2. Four ‘5’s have been made, which win 75,188 euros each. The jackpot available to the ‘6’ for the next competition rises to 56.6 million euros.