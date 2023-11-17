After the 6 of over 85 million euros, today a new extraction of the Superenalotto numbers. The competition on November 17th starts again with a jackpot of 18 million, the hunt for the winning combination begins again.

How to win Superenalotto

In Superenalotto you win with scores from 2 to 6, including 5+. The size of the prizes is also linked to the overall jackpot. In general:

– with 2 numbers guessed, you win approximately 5 euros;

– with 3 numbers guessed, you win approximately 25 euros;

– with 4 numbers guessed, you win approximately 300 euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed, you win approximately 32 thousand euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed + 1 you win approximately 620 thousand euros.

How much does the ticket cost?

The minimum ticket in the Superenalotto competition includes 1 column (1 combination of 6 numbers). The maximum bet, however, includes 27,132 columns and can be implemented with carat systems, in which single odds are available for 5 euros, with the participation of a large number of players who are entitled to a share of any winnings. On each ticket, each combination costs 1 euro. The option to add the Superstar number costs 0.50 cents.

The minimum bet on the ticket is 1 column which with Superstar therefore costs 1.5 euros. If you play multiple columns, simply multiply the number of columns by 1.5 to find out how much the game costs overall.

If I won, how do I check?

It is possible to check any winnings through the Superenalotto app. To check any slips played in the past and not verified, an archive with the numbers and prizes of the last 30 draws is available online.

Today’s winning combination

Here is the winning combination: 14 – 23 – 63 – 70 – 75 – 89. Wildcard number: 59. Superstar number: 83.

The next draw

The next draw is scheduled for Saturday 18 November 2023. On draw days you can play until 7.30pm. The draw takes place at 8pm.