Penultimate draw of the week for the Superenalotto with today's competition, 15 December 2023. The hunt for the 6 and the other prizes continues, while the jackpot continues to grow with a prize pool fueled by tickets and bets. How much does it cost to play? Which score is eligible for a prize? And how much do you win with 2, 3 or 4? And what are the differences between Superstar and Jolly? Here are questions and answers, plus today's winning numbers.

The price of the ticket

The minimum ticket in the Superenalotto competition includes 1 column (1 combination of 6 numbers). The maximum bet, however, includes 27,132 columns and can be implemented with carat systems, in which single odds are available for 5 euros, with the participation of a large number of players who are entitled to a share of any winnings. On each ticket, each combination costs 1 euro. The option to add the Superstar number costs 0.50 cents.

The minimum bet on the ticket is 1 column which with Superstar therefore costs 1.5 euros. If you play multiple columns, simply multiply the number of columns by 1.5 to find out how much the game costs overall.

Who wins the Superenalotto?

In Superenalotto you win with scores from 2 to 6, including 5+. The size of the prizes is also linked to the overall jackpot. In general:

– with 2 numbers guessed, you win approximately 5 euros;

– with 3 numbers guessed, you win approximately 25 euros;

– with 4 numbers guessed, you win approximately 300 euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed, you win approximately 32 thousand euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed + 1 you win approximately 620 thousand euros.

How to check a bet slip

It is possible to check any winnings through the Superenalotto app. To check any slips played in the past and not verified, an archive with the numbers and prizes of the last 30 draws is available online.

The next draw

The next draw is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday 16 December 2023. The Friday draw was established in 2023 following the decision to help Emilia-Romagna, hit by floods in May. On draw days you can play until 7.30pm. The draw takes place at 8pm.

Today's winning combination

No '6' in today's Superenalotto competition. This is the winning combination: 52, 63, 67, 71, 83, 89. Wildcard number: 23. Superstar: 46. At the next draw the jackpot available to the '6' will be 32,500,000.00 million euros.