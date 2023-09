The numbers of the winning Superenalotto draw today, 14 September 2023. The winning combination: 23, 29, 41, 55, 76, 79; Joker number 11; SuperStar 5. No 6 or 5+1, while two hit the 5, taking home 95,821.58 euros respectively. The estimated jackpot for the next competition available to Points 6 is 55,000,000.00 euros.