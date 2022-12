Superenalotto today, here is the winning draw of the numbers of 13 December 2022. The winning combination is: 32, 40, 51, 61, 75, 76. Jolly number: 72. Superstar number: 21.

No ‘6’ or ‘5+1’ was made in today’s contest. Eleven ‘5’s were made, each winning €23,606. The jackpot available to the ‘6’ for the next competition rises to 327.1 million euros.