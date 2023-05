The numbers of the winning Superenalotto draw today, 11 May 2023. Here is the winning combination: 1, 6, 35, 48, 62, 65; joker 43; SuperStar 83. Neither 6 nor 5+1, while 5 hit 5, collecting 42,674.63 euros respectively. The estimated jackpot for the next competition available for 6 points thus rises to 30,000,000.00 euros.