The numbers of today’s Superenalotto drawing, 11 March 2023. No ‘six’ or ‘5+1’ in today’s competition. Here is the winning combination: 23, 42, 46, 54, 58, 79. Jokers: 40. Superstars: 69. Seven ‘5s’ were made, winning €42,292 each. The jackpot available to the ‘6’ for the next competition rises to 67.8 million euros.