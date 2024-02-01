No 6 or 5+ in today's Superenalotto competition, 1 February 2024. 4 wins recorded with as many 5, which amount to around 48 thousand euros. The hunt for the main prizes will continue tomorrow, with the extraordinary competition on Friday, while the jackpot rises to 54.5 million euros.

How to play and how much it costs

The minimum ticket in the SuperEnalotto competition includes 1 column (1 combination of 6 numbers). The maximum bet, however, includes 27,132 columns and can be implemented with carat systems, in which single odds are available for 5 euros, with the participation of a large number of players who are entitled to a share of any winnings. On each ticket, each combination costs 1 euro. The option to add the Superstar number costs 0.50 cents.

The minimum bet on the ticket is 1 column which with Superstar therefore costs 1.5 euros. If you play multiple columns, simply multiply the number of columns by 1.5 to find out how much the game costs overall.

How many points do you win with?

At SuperEnalotto you win with scores from 2 to 6, including 5+. The size of the prizes is also linked to the overall jackpot. In general:

– with 2 numbers guessed, you win approximately 5 euros;

– with 3 numbers guessed, you win approximately 25 euros;

– with 4 numbers guessed, you win approximately 300 euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed, you win approximately 32 thousand euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed + 1 you win approximately 620 thousand euros.

How to check a bet slip

It is possible to check any winnings through the SuperEnalotto App. To check any slips played in the past and not verified, an archive with the numbers and prizes of the last 30 draws is available online.

The winning combination today February 1, 2024

No '6' nor '5+1' in today's Superenalotto draw. Here is the winning combination: 3, 44, 74, 81, 87, 89. Wild number: 85. Superstar number: 66. Instead, hit four '5's of 48,257.68 each. The jackpot for the next contest rises to 54.5 million.