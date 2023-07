The winning combination of SuperEnalotto has been drawn: 27, 39, 58, 60, 68, 85; Joker number 45; Super Star 82.

Neither 6 nor 5+1, while 6 hit the jackpot available for 5 points, collecting 32,579.52 euros respectively. The estimated jackpot for the next competition available for 6 points thus rises to 34,000,000.00 euros.