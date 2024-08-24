No ‘6’ or ‘5+1’ in today’s Superenalotto draw, August 24, 2024. Instead, six ‘5’s were drawn, winning €29,288.63 each. The jackpot for the next draw rises to €66.7 million.

How do I know if I’ve won?

You can check any winnings through the SuperEnalotto App. To check any cards played in the past and not verified, an archive with the numbers and prizes of the last 30 draws is available online.

Winning scores and prizes

SuperEnalotto is won with scores from 2 to 6, including 5+. The amount of prizes is also linked to the overall jackpot. Generally speaking:

– with 2 numbers guessed, you win approximately 5 euros;

– with 3 numbers guessed, you win approximately 25 euros;

– with 4 numbers guessed, you win approximately 300 euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed, you win approximately 32 thousand euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed + 1 you win approximately 620 thousand euros.

Today’s Winning Combination, August 24, 2024

Here is the winning combination of today’s Superenalotto draw: 17,28, 63, 72, 75, 81. Jolly number: 79. Super Star number: 51.