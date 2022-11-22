Superenalotto will offer the biggest jackpot in the world, i.e. 312.6 million euros.

The new record was reached three days ago when it replaced the Powerball, which awarded the largest jackpot in history – 2 billion dollars – to a lucky Californian winner.

In tomorrow evening’s draw, therefore, the Sisal contest will present itself with a ‘little treasure’ of over 300 million, by far the most substantial even in Europe, considering that the record is held by the 220 million euros won at the EuroMillions in France last year. The winning sestina has been missing for a year and a half now, when – on 22 May 2021 – in the village of Montappone, in the province of Fermo, a player took home 156 million euros with a 2 euro ticket. But the record for the highest jackpot in the twenty-five-year history of the competition remains that of Lodi, where 209 million euros were won on August 13, 2019.

The jackpot of the Sisal competition breaks the previous record, reached on 13 August 2019 in the Sisal Bar Marino betting shop in Lodi: 209,106,441.54 million euros won with a ticket worth just two euros. Here are the 10 record wins

Behind the primacy of Lodi there were the 177,729,043.16 euros won in Sperlonga (Latina) on 30 October 2010