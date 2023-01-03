The numbers of the winning Superenalotto draw today, 3 January 2023: 8, 10, 30, 34, 51, 71. Jolly number: 20. Superstar number: 27.

No ‘6’ in today’s contest. Two ‘5+1’ have been created which win 532,035 euros each: one in Lettomanoppello, in the province of Pescara, the other in Modica, in the province of Ragusa. Also hit ten ‘5’s, which win 34,377 euros each. The jackpot available to the ‘6’ for the next competition rises to 342.2 million euros.