No ‘6’ or ‘5+1’ in today’s Superenalotto draw. However, four ‘5’s that win 31,455.65 euros each. The jackpot for the next competition rises to 42 million euros.

How much does a ticket cost

The minimum bet slip in the SuperEnalotto competition includes 1 column (1 combination of 6 numbers). The maximum bet instead includes 27,132 columns and can be implemented with the carat systems, in which individual shares are available for 5 euros, with the participation of a high number of players who are entitled to a share of any winnings. In each bet slip, each combination costs 1 euro. The option to add the Superstar number costs 0.50 cents.

The minimum bet on the betting slip is 1 column, which with Superstar costs 1.5 euros. If you play more columns, just multiply the number of columns by 1.5 to find out how much the bet costs overall.

What are the winning scores?

At SuperEnalotto you win with scores from 2 to 6, including 5+. The size of the prizes is also linked to the overall jackpot. In general:

– with 2 numbers guessed, you win approximately 5 euros;

– with 3 numbers guessed, you win approximately 25 euros;

– with 4 numbers guessed, you win approximately 300 euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed, you win approximately 32 thousand euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed + 1 you win approximately 620 thousand euros.

How to check your winnings

It is possible to check any winnings through the SuperEnalotto App. To check any slips played in the past and not verified, an archive with the numbers and prizes of the last 30 draws is available online.

The winning combination

The winning combination of SuperEnalotto today is 21, 26, 33, 34, 45, 86. Wild: 28. SuperStar: 80.