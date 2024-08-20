No 6 or 5+ in today’s Superenalotto draw, August 20. Six ‘5’ worth 23,395 euros were ‘hit’. The estimated jackpot for the next draw available for the ‘6’ is 64.4 million euros.

How much does a betting slip cost?

The minimum bet slip in the SuperEnalotto competition includes 1 column (1 combination of 6 numbers). The maximum bet instead includes 27,132 columns and can be implemented with the carat systems, in which individual shares are available for 5 euros, with the participation of a large number of players who are entitled to a share of any winnings. In each bet slip, each combination costs 1 euro. The option to add the Superstar number costs 0.50 cents.

The minimum bet on the betting slip is 1 column, which with Superstar costs 1.5 euros. If you play more columns, just multiply the number of columns by 1.5 to find out how much the bet costs overall.

What are the winning scores?

SuperEnalotto is won with scores from 2 to 6, including 5+. The amount of prizes is also linked to the overall jackpot. Generally speaking:

– with 2 numbers guessed, you win approximately 5 euros;

– with 3 numbers guessed, you win approximately 25 euros;

– with 4 numbers guessed, you win approximately 300 euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed, you win approximately 32 thousand euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed + 1 you win approximately 620 thousand euros.

How to check a betting slip

You can check any winnings through the SuperEnalotto App. To check any cards played in the past and not verified, an archive with the numbers and prizes of the last 30 draws is available online.

The Winning Combination

Here is today’s winning combination: 17, 23, 45, 57, 64, 89. Wild Number: 15. Superstar Number: 31.