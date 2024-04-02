No '6' nor '5+1' in the Superenalotto draw today 2 April. Three '5's worth 57,888.81 euros each were hit. The jackpot for the next competition rises to 84,600,000 euros.

The winning scores

At SuperEnalotto you win with scores from 2 to 6, including 5+. The size of the prizes is also linked to the overall jackpot. In general:

– with 2 numbers guessed, you win approximately 5 euros;

– with 3 numbers guessed, you win approximately 25 euros;

– with 4 numbers guessed, you win approximately 300 euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed, you win approximately 32 thousand euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed + 1 you win approximately 620 thousand euros.

How to find out if a betting slip is a winner

It is possible to check any winnings through the SuperEnalotto App. To check any slips played in the past and not verified, an archive with the numbers and prizes of the last 30 draws is available online.

Today's winning combination

The winning combination of today's Superenalotto competition has been drawn: 28, 39, 40, 44, 72, 76. Jolly Number: 52. SuperStar Number: 52.