superenalotto, draw today 1st August 2023, here are the numbers with the winning combination: 11, 32, 36, 40, 54, 63. Jolly number: 78. SuperStar number: 57. No ‘6’ or ‘5+1’ in today’s contest, but they were made four ‘5’s which each win €48,781.41. The jackpot available to the ‘6’ for the next competition rises to 34,900,000 euros.