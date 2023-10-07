Today’s Superenalotto jackpot is 66,100,000 euros. The numbers of the winning combination of the competition on 7 October have been drawn. Tuesday 10 October new draw: how to play? How much does a combination cost? How much do you win with 2, 3 or 4? Is there a difference between Superstar and Jolly? Here are questions and answers, as well as the winning numbers for today 7 October 2023.

How many combinations or columns must be played in Superenalotto?

The minimum ticket in the Superenalotto competition includes 1 column (1 combination of 6 numbers). The maximum bet, however, includes 27,132 columns and can be implemented with carat systems, in which single odds are available for 5 euros, with the participation of a large number of players who are entitled to a share of any winnings. On each ticket, each combination costs 1 euro. The option to add the Superstar number costs 0.50 cents. The minimum bet on the ticket is 1 column which with Superstar therefore costs 1.5 euros. If you play multiple columns, simply multiply the number of columns by 1.5 to find out how much the game costs overall.

Only 6 wins? How much can you win at Superenalotto with 2, 3, 4, 5 and 5+1?

In Superenalotto you win with scores from 2 to 6, including 5+. The size of the prizes is also linked to the overall jackpot. In general:

– with 2 numbers guessed, you win approximately 5 euros;

– with 3 numbers guessed, you win approximately 25 euros;

– with 4 numbers guessed, you win approximately 300 euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed, you win approximately 32 thousand euros;

– with 5 numbers guessed + 1 you win approximately 620 thousand euros;

The next Superenalotto draws

The next draw is scheduled for Tuesday 10 October. The next ordinary draw is scheduled for Thursday 12 October. From 7 July an additional draw will be held every Friday to support Emilia-Romagna. On draw days you can play until 7.30pm. The draw takes place at 8pm.

How to win with the Superstar, what are the prizes

In each betting slip, you can enter a Superstar number, chosen by the player or automatically selected by the system. The stake is €0.50. The minimum bet to participate in the Superstar is a Superenalotto game combination combined with the Superstar number, which allows you to obtain extraordinary score prizes and instant prizes. Score prizes are won when one of the numbers drawn in the Superenalotto competition matches the Superstar number printed on the gaming receipt. The winning categories relating to the Superstar scoring prizes are:

– 5 star prize, achieved by obtaining 5 points in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superstar number;

– 4 star prize, achieved by obtaining 4 points in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superetar number;

– 3 star prize, achieved by obtaining 3 points in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superstar number;

– 2 star prize, obtained by obtaining 2 points in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superstar number;

– 1 star prize, achieved by obtaining 1 points in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superstar number; 0 star, achieved by obtaining

– 0 points prize in the Superenalotto competition plus the Superstar number.

There is a difference between Superstar number and Wild number. The latter is drawn from the same urn as the main numbers of the competition. Whoever guesses five of the six main numbers plus the Jolly number wins the prizes in the 5+Jolly category, i.e. 5+1. Unlike the Superstar, the Jolly number is not chosen on the bet slip.

How much do you win in each contest?

– 5 Star Prize – 25 times the amount of the winnings obtained with 5 points in the Superenalotto competition;

– 4 star prize – 100 times the amount of the winnings obtained with 4 points in the Superenalotto competition;

– 3 star prize – 100 times the amount of the winnings obtained with 3 points in the Superenalotto competition;

– 2 star prize, €100.00;

– 1 star prize, €10.00;

– 0 star prize, €5.00.

How to check if you have won

It is possible to check any winnings through the Superenalotto app. To check any slips played in the past and not verified, an archive with the numbers and prizes of the last 30 draws is available online.

Today’s winning combination

The numbers: 12 – 35 -37 – 42 – 55 – 58; Wildcard number 63; Superstar number 13.