It is the biggest jackpot ever, awarded via system. Most of the shares were sold in Milan and its province

Three hundred and seventy-one million euros. After 635 days, the Superenalotto reaches yet another record in its history by assigning the highest jackpot ever and, currently, also of all world lotteries. In fact, Thursday's draw gave away 371,133,424.51 euros to 90 lucky players who each bet 5 euros on a system through the Sisal notice board. Most of the shares were sold in Milan and its province. About 4 million euros will go to each player. The super-win also marks another record, that of the time distance between one 6 and another. The previous record, in fact, was "just" – so to speak – 15 months and 11 days. Therefore, the absence of the winning sextuplet, which had been missing on the bulletin board since 22 May 2021, was interrupted after almost two years, when it was the Marche village of Montappone, in the province of Fermo, where 156 million euros were won. "Bricole", so to speak, compared to the current record, which takes away the scepter of the highest jackpot ever from the 209 million won in 2019 in Lodi. On the lowest step of the podium are the 177 million won once again with a system.

125 jackpots in 25 years — In its 25-year history, Superenalotto has distributed a total of 125 jackpots (including tonight’s one), becoming a popular phenomenon throughout Italy in a quarter of a century. In the first 5 wins, in three cases the sestina of dreams was made with a single 2 or 3 euro card. Among the most awarded regions, Campania is in first place with 18 wins, followed by Lazio with 16 and Emilia Romagna with 13. Puglia is just off the podium with 10 wins, then Tuscany and Veneto with 9. Instead, there are three regions where a 6 is never made: Valle d’Aosta, Trentino Alto Adige and Molise. Among the cities, Rome is the one in which the most jackpots have been made, as many as 10, for a total of over 132 million. Sassari follows, with 5 jackpots worth a total of 111 million euros, while another 111 million euros were hit in Naples, with 4 jackpots hit.

premiums for over 5 billion — From 1997 to today, considering only the first category winnings, prizes worth over 5 billion euros have been distributed. The winners will have 90 days to be able to collect their winnings, while the payment will be credited on the 91st day from the publication of the Official Bulletin. In the meantime, from tomorrow, it will be possible to start betting on the new sextuplet of dreams.