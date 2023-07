The winning combination of SuperEnalotto has been drawn: 8, 18, 20, 28, 41, 56; Joker number 58; SuperStar 55. Neither 6 nor 5+1, while 11 hit the jackpot available for 5 points, cashing in respectively 17,736.00. The estimated jackpot for the next competition available for the 6 Points thus rises to 24,200,000.00 euros.